 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle urged Thomas Markle visit would be ‘good PR’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Meghan Markle urged Thomas Markle visit would be ‘good PR’
Meghan Markle urged Thomas Markle visit would be ‘good PR’

Royal experts urge Meghan Markle to visit her father Thomas since it “will be good PR for the Duchess.”

Hosts Eamonn Holmes and Rosie Wright began this conversation during their interview with GB News Mr Heydel-Mankoo.

Mr Heydel-Mankoo began by saying, “I just think it would be rather good PR for Harry and Meghan to make this gesture now.”

“That will go a long way to healing some of that negativity that there is in this country because we have seen in polls recently that the British public, in the recent polls, 65 percent of them would welcome Thomas Markle here with open arms. Not a similar figure for the Duchess.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp would 'cower in fear' of Amber Heard during fights, witness says

Johnny Depp would 'cower in fear' of Amber Heard during fights, witness says
Amber Heard lost $50 million after Johnny Depp’s lawyer accused her of lying about abuse: Expert

Amber Heard lost $50 million after Johnny Depp’s lawyer accused her of lying about abuse: Expert

Italian film director Sorrentino says no more Netflix

Italian film director Sorrentino says no more Netflix
Princess Charlene opens up about 'fragile' health amid royal return

Princess Charlene opens up about 'fragile' health amid royal return
‘Just one of the boys’: the schooldays that shaped Prince Charles

‘Just one of the boys’: the schooldays that shaped Prince Charles
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler enters rehab, ditches Vegas shows

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler enters rehab, ditches Vegas shows

Jennifer Lopez in distress over Ben Affleck's reluctance to marry

Jennifer Lopez in distress over Ben Affleck's reluctance to marry
Halsey claims record label is ‘holding new song hostage’ for TIkTok fame

Halsey claims record label is ‘holding new song hostage’ for TIkTok fame
Prince Harry postponed book ‘so he can include information about UK visit’

Prince Harry postponed book ‘so he can include information about UK visit’
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s relationship on the rocks: ‘Not expected to survive’

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s relationship on the rocks: ‘Not expected to survive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'
Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial

Latest

view all