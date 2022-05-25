Meghan Markle urged Thomas Markle visit would be ‘good PR’

Royal experts urge Meghan Markle to visit her father Thomas since it “will be good PR for the Duchess.”

Hosts Eamonn Holmes and Rosie Wright began this conversation during their interview with GB News Mr Heydel-Mankoo.

Mr Heydel-Mankoo began by saying, “I just think it would be rather good PR for Harry and Meghan to make this gesture now.”

“That will go a long way to healing some of that negativity that there is in this country because we have seen in polls recently that the British public, in the recent polls, 65 percent of them would welcome Thomas Markle here with open arms. Not a similar figure for the Duchess.”