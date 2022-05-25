 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
Amber Heard lost $50 million after Johnny Depp’s lawyer accused her of lying about abuse: Expert

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Amber Heard has lost $45 and $50 million in income after Johnny Depp’s attorney accused her of lying about domestic abuse, an industry expert testified in court.

A former Hollywood producer and now an entertainment industry consultant and expert Kathryn Arnold took the stand as Heard’s witness in the ongoing defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Arnold claimed that after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s lawyer Adam Waldman said that the Aquaman actor's allegations of abuse were a ‘hoax,’ she lost projects that would have earned millions from including advertisements, movies and TV shows.

Talking about Heard’s “bad reputation” in public, Arnold said, “They (Hollywood) like her work but they can’t work with her because every time her name is mentioned, the negativity flares up again.”

The estimated loss was between $45million and $50million that Heard suffered, according to Arnold.

She went on to tell court as per Daily Mail that right now it “does not make sense” for Hollywood to hire Heard and “her world has been silent in terms of opportunities.”

"When you look at the time period in which Waldman's statements were published, and you look at what was going on with Ms. Heard's career before that statement and what happened after that statement, it's very clear that correlation,” Arnold stated as per Marca.

She added referring to Heard’s co-star in the Aquaman movie Jason Momoa and Chris Pine, “It would be reasonable to believe that her career would have followed the upward trajectory of those other performers if not for the cheating allegations."

However, Depp’s lawyer Wayne Dennison discredited Arnold by saying that all the Hollywood stars she mentioned during her testimony are far more successful than Heard and also pushed her to admit that she did not even know who Patrick Wilson, an actor who appeared in Aquaman, was.

