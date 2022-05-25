Karan Johar Birthday: Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes to the director

Ace Bollywood director Karan Johar celebrates his 50 birthday today as he receives special wishes from his friends and fans.

Internet has been buzzing with posts for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director since morning as celebrities and fans share pictures of the director and write notes for him.

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Gauri Khan and many more Bollywood biggies took to Instagram to send love to the birthday boy.

The Zero actor dropped a picture of Karan as she wished him "love and light."

Katrina Kaif send prayers to the 50-year-old on his special occasion. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Karan Johar. May you feel the outpouring of love coming your way from everyone."

Her beau Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture with Karan as he captioned it, "Happiest Birthday to you Karan! Hope you have a year full of love, laughter and success."

Take a look at all the wishes the director received on his big day!

