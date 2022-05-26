 
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry accused of deceiving people by hoisting polo cup

Thursday May 26, 2022

Prince Harry has been accused of deceiving people by lifting the polo cup for footage for Netflix when his polo team did not win the trophy.

According to reports, the final for the Lisle Cup is due to be played on Sunday. 

A report said the Lisle Cup was on the stage for display. Their quarter final prizes were the boxes they were holding.

The cup will be presented to the winners on Sunday after the finals by the promoter.

The cup was on display on the stage used by both quarter final winning teams. Critics are targeting Harry for  hoisting the trophy.

It was the same event where Meghan Markle was criticized for wiping Harry's face.

