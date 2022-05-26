 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard legal team using her for '15 minutes of fame' says former TMZ witness

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

Amber Heard legal team using her for 15 minutes of fame says former TMZ witness
Amber Heard legal team using her for '15 minutes of fame' says former TMZ witness

Amber Heard lawyer was left searching for words after a former TMZ producer snub in court.

On May 25, former TMZ producer Morgan Tremaine was called as a  witness for Depp. 

While speaking to the court, Tremaine confirmed that he was asked to send photographers to a Los Angeles courthouse on May 27, 2016 on the day Heard filed for a restraining order against Depp.

"We were trying to capture Amber leaving the courthouse and an alleged bruise on the right side of her face," he told the court. "She was going to sort of stop and turn towards the camera to display the bruise on the right side of her face, the alleged bruise."

When asked if TMZ got the shot, Tremaine replied, "We did." 

Meanwhile, Heard denied working with the media outlet. 

During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer then blamed Tremaine for seeking his "15-minutes of fame." 

"I'm actually putting myself kind of in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization. And I'm not seeking any 15-minutes here," he responded. "I could say the same thing about taking Amber Heard as a client, for you."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle was 'too trendy' for Prince William, did not want her part in monarchy

Meghan Markle was 'too trendy' for Prince William, did not want her part in monarchy
Meghan Markle father 'fell' before shocking stroke, has 'lost his voice'

Meghan Markle father 'fell' before shocking stroke, has 'lost his voice'
Tom Cruise 'never' takes a break, has 'spent my life on movie sets '

Tom Cruise 'never' takes a break, has 'spent my life on movie sets '
Amber Heard in tears as Johnny Depp wishes 'karma takes gift of breath from her'

Amber Heard in tears as Johnny Depp wishes 'karma takes gift of breath from her'
Scott Disick 'was invited' to Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: 'It's hard for him'

Scott Disick 'was invited' to Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: 'It's hard for him'
Jennifer Lopez scared for kids and loved ones after school shooting

Jennifer Lopez scared for kids and loved ones after school shooting

Cannes can't help falling in love with 'Elvis'

Cannes can't help falling in love with 'Elvis'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle host event in support of a charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle host event in support of a charity

Prince Harry accused of deceiving people by hoisting polo cup

Prince Harry accused of deceiving people by hoisting polo cup

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes
Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'

Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'
Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see

Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see

Latest

view all