Johnny Depp breaks silence over Amber Heard’s ‘nasty side’

Johnny Depp’s new testimony on the stand has just revealed what the real relationship was like between Amber Heard and Whitney Heard.

The actor explained it all on the stand, in Fairfax, Virginia and claimed, “I felt bad for her, for that, because it wasn’t new and it’d been there for life.”

Mr Depp also went on to explain his statement further and added, “It was a strange combination of loving sister, trusted sister and friend," or "the dartboard, or the recipient of some rather demeaning and ugly words."

He also admitted that while he had not seen “any full-on physical blowouts between them” there were “tons of verbal blowouts.”

Before concluding he added, “There were half a dozen times when whoever was in the general vicinity had to leave.”