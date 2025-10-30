How Sia is coping amid custody battle with ex Dan Bernad

Sia ‘devastated’ as custody battle with ex Dan Bernad escalates

Sia is struggling as her divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Dan Bernad play out in public.

An insider recently weighed in on the singer's circumstances, saying Sia is “devastated” that such a private matter has become a headline.

“She’s always kept her personal life private,” the source told People. “This has been very painful for her. She just wants to protect her child and focus on her recovery.”

The Chandelier singer, 48, filed for divorce in March. Earlier this week, Bernad’s emergency request for full custody of their 19-month-old son, Somersault, was denied by a judge who said there wasn’t enough evidence to justify it.

Sia, who adopted two sons in 2019, has primary custody under their existing agreement, while Bernad’s visits remain limited and supervised.

“She’s proud of her sobriety and the stability she’s built,” the source added. “Her friends in LA have been supporting her through this—real friends, not just Hollywood ones.”