Tom Brady gets real about struggling to slow down

Tom Brady reveals why he’s been feeling ‘under the weather’

Tom Brady, who is known for his fitness and discipline, admitted that burnout can hit anyone, including him.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion reflected on his packed schedule and how it recently caught up with him.

“Last week it all finally caught up to me," Brady wrote in his recent newsletter, noting that he has "been busy" and that "it's been a crazy October."

As Brady is working as a Fox Sports analyst for the second season, he is also balancing "school in full swing for the kids.”

The former NFL player, who is the father of three kids, including Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian, revealed that he is also occupied with other commitments, including the CardVault store opening and collaborations with IShowSpeed and Oz the Mentalist.

“I was rundown and a little under the weather," he admitted. "It happens to all of us at one point or another."

Brady said that being "rundown" is "your body's way of telling you to slow down a bit." Still, he noted that slowing down is hard because "life doesn't stop when you want(or need) to stop.

The 48-year-old former quarterback concluded his newsletter with some tips to his readers and emphasized the importance of sleep and hydration.

He advises on getting nine hours of sleep "if you can get it," and said, "It's why drinking a bunch of water is one of the first things I do when I wake up."