Thursday May 26 2022
Meghan Markle should ‘fix rift with royals’ if she wants political career: Expert

Thursday May 26, 2022

Meghan Markle has long been rumoured to harbour political ambition and according to one royal expert, if she really wants to succeeds, she must mend her ties with the British royal family.

Talking to The Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam shared his two cents about Meghan and Prince Harry’s impending visit to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While talking about their upcoming visit, Fitzwilliam also touched on their royal rift, musing: “The rift has harmed the royal family considerably and it is also in the Sussexes interest that it be resolved if they want a future as philanthropists and possibly a political career may beckon for Meghan.”

He went on to state, “None of this would have happened if it were not for their royal links,” possibly referring to their celebrity status.

As for their UK visit, Fitzwilliam shared that the Queen might give them a warm welcome and could even be planning a ‘special welcome’ after snubbing them the honour of appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the royal family members.

He said: “The Queen has stressed that they are much loved members of the royal family but their presence was always going to be controversial.”

“Given the fact that there will be worldwide interest in their appearance, it would not be surprising if a special welcome was extended to them in some form by the Queen.”

