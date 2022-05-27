Jennifer Lopez pens emotional tribute for her ‘partner in crime’ Ray Liotta

Jennifer Lopez paid a heartfelt tribute for her late co-star in Shades of Blue series Ray Liotta after he passed away on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the Marry Me actor penned a lengthy note for her ‘partner in crime’ as she called him the original Goodfella.

“Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue,” JLo captioned a series of picture with the late actor.

She added, “The first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside…”

“I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch,” Lopez gushed. “The original Goodfella.”



Recalling her days on the sets of the crime drama, she wrote, “We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good.”



Lopez continued: “We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from. Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly.”

“We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon … I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones,” the 52-year-old star concluded her post.

Liotta breathed his last in his sleep movie while he was shooting for his upcoming movie Dangerous Waters in Dominican Republic.