Friday May 27 2022
Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?

Friday May 27, 2022

Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?

Johnny Depp has just shocked fans with a startling admission about his mental and physical health.

The actor addressed the issue while speaking of the restraining order against him, and how it “changed everything.”

Ms Heard’s attorneys reacted to his admission by questioning the relevancy of the claim, in reference to what he had been asked.

For those unversed, the speculations began after Mr Depp made a startling claim.

At the time, he was silenced by Ms Heard’s legal team and quipped in response, asking “Oh. It didn’t change everything?”

Judge Penney Azcarate asked him to ‘mind’ his tone and prompted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to apologize and say, “I’m sorry. Tourette’s.”

The 58-year-old’s potential diagnosis for the disease is not yet public knowledge, but Mr Depp has previously mentioned it during a former Los Angeles Times interview where he admitted, “I made odd noises as a child. Just did weird things, like turn off light switches twice. I think my parents thought I had Tourette’s syndrome.”

“I always have this fear if I’m in the theatre that I’ll suddenly stand up and scream or run up on stage. Or if I’m walking down the street with a pal. ‘My God, that pole back there, we have to go back and walk around it’. I think it’s normal. Isn’t it?”

