Queen faces anti-monarchy pressure ahead of Jubilee: ‘Make her the last'

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is marking 70 years on the throne this year, however, pressure groups campaigning for an end to the monarchy may just dampen the Platinum Jubilee spirit, reported Express UK.

According to reports, Republic, a pressure group campaigning for an elected president, managed to put up anti-Queen posters and billboards in as many as nine different cities across the UK just days before the Jubilee weekend kicks off.

The group raked in about £43,000 for the advertising on Crowdfunder, as per Express, with the messaging appearing in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Bristol and Birmingham.

The posters read, ‘Make Elizabeth the Last’, in large white font with a hashtag that says #AbolishTheMonarch and pictures of Prince Charles, William and Andrew.

On their crowdfunding page, Republic said: “As we approach the end of the Queen’s reign the country needs an honest, grown-up debate about the monarchy. We need to stop and ask ourselves: Can't we just choose our next head of state?”

“With polls showing young people wanting an elected head of state, the succession of King Charles will be a major turning point in the monarchy's history and in the growth of Britain's republican movement… It's time to make Elizabeth the Last.”

Their research is backed by numerous You Gov polls that prove that a majority of young Britons would like to have an elected head of state instead of a monarch.



