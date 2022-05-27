 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen faces anti-monarchy pressure ahead of Jubilee: ‘Make her the last'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

File Footage

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is marking 70 years on the throne this year, however, pressure groups campaigning for an end to the monarchy may just dampen the Platinum Jubilee spirit, reported Express UK.

According to reports, Republic, a pressure group campaigning for an elected president, managed to put up anti-Queen posters and billboards in as many as nine different cities across the UK just days before the Jubilee weekend kicks off.

The group raked in about £43,000 for the advertising on Crowdfunder, as per Express, with the messaging appearing in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Bristol and Birmingham.

The posters read, ‘Make Elizabeth the Last’, in large white font with a hashtag that says #AbolishTheMonarch and pictures of Prince Charles, William and Andrew.

On their crowdfunding page, Republic said: “As we approach the end of the Queen’s reign the country needs an honest, grown-up debate about the monarchy. We need to stop and ask ourselves: Can't we just choose our next head of state?”

“With polls showing young people wanting an elected head of state, the succession of King Charles will be a major turning point in the monarchy's history and in the growth of Britain's republican movement… It's time to make Elizabeth the Last.”

Their research is backed by numerous You Gov polls that prove that a majority of young Britons would like to have an elected head of state instead of a monarch.


More From Entertainment:

Prince William holds future of British monarchy in his hands

Prince William holds future of British monarchy in his hands
Watch: Amber Heard's sister Whitney ‘glares daggers’ at Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez

Watch: Amber Heard's sister Whitney ‘glares daggers’ at Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez
Kate Middleton pays 'tribute’ to Prince Harry, Meghan ahead of UK visit

Kate Middleton pays 'tribute’ to Prince Harry, Meghan ahead of UK visit
Amber Heard asks Johnny Depp to ‘leave’ her ‘alone’ in final testimony

Amber Heard asks Johnny Depp to ‘leave’ her ‘alone’ in final testimony

Angelina Jolie and her children’s hidden talents as Shiloh flaunts dancing skills

Angelina Jolie and her children’s hidden talents as Shiloh flaunts dancing skills

Scott Disick celebrates 39th birthday with his kids, ‘Biggest blessing’

Scott Disick celebrates 39th birthday with his kids, ‘Biggest blessing’
Billie Eilish recollects her daytime TV debut at Ellen’s show: ‘I was so scared’

Billie Eilish recollects her daytime TV debut at Ellen’s show: ‘I was so scared’
Kim Kardashian gets an entire warehouse to keep her 30,000 clothes

Kim Kardashian gets an entire warehouse to keep her 30,000 clothes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show ‘a human sleeping pill’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show ‘a human sleeping pill’
Johnny Depp already had bruise a day before Amber Heard allegedly punched him?

Johnny Depp already had bruise a day before Amber Heard allegedly punched him?
Thomas Markle hoped to 'bump into' Meghan Markle before stroke

Thomas Markle hoped to 'bump into' Meghan Markle before stroke
Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding

Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding

Latest

view all