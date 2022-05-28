Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle

Amber Heard lawyer, Elain Bredehoft, broke down in tears after the closing arguments Friday night.

A bunch of court-goers turned to their Twitter after the trial end and shared how they spotted Elaine leaving for the bathroom, visibly upset by the ongoing criticism.

"Late after trial, before the jury went home, #ElaineBredehoft left for the bathroom crying. We all felt terrible for her.

After she came out, we tried to make her smile. I hope it helped," wrote Jamesfromcourt.

"We don’t know why she was crying, but we all noted how it must be hard for her to deal with all of this public attention while defending a client she probably doesn’t like, and who constantly abuses her," he added.

Other Twitter users were quick to jump on the bandwagon to support Ambe Heard's lawyer.

"We're all human. At the end of the day she was simply doing her job and while she may have made some absolutely ridiculous claims (especially during closing) we have to put ourselves in her shoes: fighting a losing battle and trying to make a horrible person look halfway decent," wrote one.



"Poor Elaine I really think she heard the truth for the first time in court! I honestly regret poking fun at her, it must be difficult dealing with such a toxic client. Let’s support her after this trial," added another.

