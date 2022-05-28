 
Saturday May 28 2022
Hailey Bieber honours late grandmother Carol Baldwin with heart-warming tribute

Saturday May 28, 2022

Hailey Bieber penned a touching tribute for her late grandmother Carol Baldwin who passed away at age 92 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the model dropped a vintage picture of Carol as she poured her heart out in the caption.

“Yesterday at 5:52pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth,” Hailey wrote beside the picture.

She added, “Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind. We love you.”

The 25-year-old also paid homage in her stories to her beloved grandmother after her uncle and Carol’s son and actor Alec Baldwin announced her death.

Hailey wrote in her story, “We love you Grandma.”

Alec in a statement issued on his mother’s death said, “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too.”

He continued: “She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”



