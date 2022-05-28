Johnny Depp’s lawyer pleads jurors to give him ‘his life back’ after Amber Heard ‘ruined’ it

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez asked the jurors to give the Pirates of the Caribbean star ‘his life back’ which was 'ruined' by his ex-wife’s allegations of domestic abuse.



The 58-year-old actor’s lawyers presented their closing arguments in the high profile defamation case against the Aquaman actor as it comes to an end.

“There is an abuser in this courtroom but it is not Mr Depp,” Vasquez told the court on Friday. “And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom but it is not Ms Heard.”

She added, “On May 27 2016, Ms Heard walked into a courthouse in Los Angeles, California to get a no notice ex-parte restraining order against Mr Depp and in doing so ruined his life by falsely telling the world that she is a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr Depp.”

The lawyer continued: “Today, on May 27 2022 – exactly six years later – we ask you to give Mr Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr Depp is not the abuser that Ms Heard says he is and hold Ms Heard accountable for her lies.”

“What is at stake in this trial is a man’s good name. Even more than that what is at stake in this trial is a man’s life,” she further stated in the court. “The life that he lost when he was accused of a heinous crime and the life he could live when he is finally vindicated.”

Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, two years after filing restraining order against her former husband, in which she described herself as “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Even though, she did not name Depp in the article, he later sued her $50 million for implying that he abused her when they were married.

Heard countersued him asking for $100 million in damages and immunity against his claims as she accused him for orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.