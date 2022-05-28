 
Saturday May 28 2022
Monarchy's future in question following Queen's health, Andrew's scandal, Harry and Meghan's exit

The British Royal Family is undoubtedly facing a crisis ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with the percentage of British public supporting abolition growing over the past years, according to a survey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-publicised exit, Prince Andrew's scandal and the 96-year-old monarch's health worries and prince Philip's demise have thrown the Royal Family's status into question.

A large number of young Britons, according to Express.co.uk, have predicted the end of the monarchy after Queen's historic reign.

Graham Smith, Republic CEO, claimed: "When looked at alongside other polls in recent years, it appears support for the monarchy is on a slow puncture."

The pro-republican sentiment has reportedly grown when similar polls taken over the past few years are compared.

According to reports, despite younger generations in particular appearing more keen on republicanism than in the past, the UK is set to spend millions to properly celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, signalling there is still very much affection for the record-breaking monarch.

A YouGov poll carried out on 1,754 adults in the UK for the anti-monarchy group Republic between April 30 and May 2 shows that 27 percent of the people polled believe Britain should abolish the monarchy. On the other hand, 13 percent responded they didn't know.

60 percent of the people who took part in the survey spoke in favour of retaining the monarchy in the future. However, the pro-republican sentiment has grown when similar polls taken over the past few years are compared.

Another YouGov poll carried out between October 2 and November 22 2019 on 4,870 people showed only 19 percent would welcome replacing the sovereign with an elected head of state.

There are also reports that Britons are likely to spend some £408million on the Jubilee, including £281.5m just on memorabilia and presents.

Meanwhile, a large number of Britons believe that Prince William - the second in line to the throne - and his wife Kate Middleton have potentials to take out the Royal Family out of crisis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the most liked royals after the Queen.

However, Some royal fans and commentators believe that the monarchy will obviously survive after the Queen’s reign ends as King Charles will undoubtedly ascend the throne. Richard Fitzwilliams insisted the monarchy is "very much part of our DNA."

