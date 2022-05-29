 
Kourtney Kardashian shares Gigi Hadid's appeal for donation to end gun violence

Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday joined other celebrities to raise her voice against gun violence which recently claimed many lives at a Texas school.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star who recently got married, shared a screenshot of Gigi Hadid's post against the crisis and an appeal for donation for an organization working to end gun violence.

Meanwhile, Investigators in Texas were seeking to determine on Saturday how critical mistakes were made in the response to the deadly Uvalde shooting, including why nearly 20 police officers remained outside a grade school classroom as children placed panicked 911 calls for help.


