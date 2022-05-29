Meghan Markle 'nagged' ex-husband to get her bigger roles on TV, says author

Meghan Markle 'nagged' ex-husband to cast her in more TV shows, says author

Meghan Markle wanted to advance her career by stepping on the shoulder of her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

Andrew Morton claimed in his 2018 book, ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess’ that the Duchess' constant persuasion to get good roles through husband became a “source of conflict” for the couple.

He wrote: “During Meghan’s time on Deal or No Deal, Trevor had a film in production, a marital comedy ‘Licence to Wed’ starring funny man Robin Williams and Mandy Moore.

“Meghan secretly hoped there would be a role for her but the bit-parts that might have suited her went out to more experienced actresses who had worked with the director Ken Kwapis on the TV series The Office.

“It was to become a source of conflict between the couple, Meghan becoming disappointed that Trevor didn't try harder to include her in some of his productions.”

Meanwhile, Trevor has announced a new book about his life where he is expected to write an extensive account of his marital life with the Duchess.

Expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel says: “What I find fascinating about this is, this particular individual would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like, yes what it was like, to be married the first time around to the actress from Suits.



Trevor and Meghan met in 2004 and dated for seven years before tying the knot in Jamaica. The lovebirds split by the time Meghan was offered a role in Suits.