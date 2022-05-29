 
Sunday May 29 2022
Britney Spears reveals she didn’t go to Met Gala 2022 for THIS reason

Sunday May 29, 2022

Britney Spears recently revealed that the pop artist was invited to an extravaganza of Met Gala 2022 however she decided to stay back home.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 40-year-old Toxic singer posted a confession wot her 41.1 million followers.

Spears posted an adorable photo of her as she cradle her mushy cat before she wrote in the caption, “I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on.”

The mother-of-two, who recently announced the miscarriage of her first child with Sam Asghari, added, “I hate flying.”

The post comes after the heartbreaking news of the couple had lost their baby earlier this month.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” their joint statement on social media read.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along,” she said. “However, we were overly excited to share the good news.” 

