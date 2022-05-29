Kim Kardashian to become 'a comedian' amid Pete Davidson romance: fans think

Kardashians fans launched their new theory around Kim Kardashian and her romance with comic Pete Davidson.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 41-year-old diva dropped a video recorded for the brand Beyond Meat to advocate for a vegetarian diet.

In the controversial clip, the Skims founder can be seen tasting some of the food presented by a male attendant by her side.

However, fans didn’t spare the chance to mock the reality star after noticing that the influencer didn’t actually take a single bite of the food.

Sparking massive backlash on social media, netizens bombarded the post with scathing comments.

“I ain't buying it because you ain't eating it,” one fan wrote while another expressed that she's taking inspirations from the Saturday Night Live star, “Kim on her path to being a comedian,”

A third comment read, “This is like kendall's pepsi advertisement.”

“I'm so inspired by @beyondmeat's mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant,” she wrote in her caption.