 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to become 'a comedian' amid Pete Davidson romance: fans think

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian to become a comedian amid Pete Davidson romance: fans think
Kim Kardashian to become 'a comedian' amid Pete Davidson romance: fans think

Kardashians fans launched their new theory around Kim Kardashian and her romance with comic Pete Davidson.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 41-year-old diva dropped a video recorded for the brand Beyond Meat to advocate for a vegetarian diet.

In the controversial clip, the Skims founder can be seen tasting some of the food presented by a male attendant by her side.

However, fans didn’t spare the chance to mock the reality star after noticing that the influencer didn’t actually take a single bite of the food.

Sparking massive backlash on social media, netizens bombarded the post with scathing comments.

“I ain't buying it because you ain't eating it,” one fan wrote while another expressed that she's taking inspirations from the Saturday Night Live star, “Kim on her path to being a comedian,”

A third comment read, “This is like kendall's pepsi advertisement.”

“I'm so inspired by @beyondmeat's mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant,” she wrote in her caption.  

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'looking for ways' to contact ill father 'privately' without step siblings

Meghan Markle 'looking for ways' to contact ill father 'privately' without step siblings
Britney Spears attorney slams Jamie Spears amid legal tiff: ‘Traumatizing his own kid!’

Britney Spears attorney slams Jamie Spears amid legal tiff: ‘Traumatizing his own kid!’
William, Harry 'regularly' Face Timing, introducing their kids online before Jubilee

William, Harry 'regularly' Face Timing, introducing their kids online before Jubilee
Disney+ launches couple of new 'Stars Wars' series

Disney+ launches couple of new 'Stars Wars' series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan 'nice event' to celebrate Lilibet birthday with Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan 'nice event' to celebrate Lilibet birthday with Queen
Kim Kardashian wore her recycled dress to Kourtney-Travis Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian wore her recycled dress to Kourtney-Travis Italian wedding
Anne-Marie and her new boyfriend Slowthai ‘hurl abuse’ at bouncers in London

Anne-Marie and her new boyfriend Slowthai ‘hurl abuse’ at bouncers in London
Kylie Jenner shares rare photo of 3-month-old son as she gushes over 'little feet'

Kylie Jenner shares rare photo of 3-month-old son as she gushes over 'little feet'
Britney Spears reveals she didn’t go to Met Gala 2022 for THIS reason

Britney Spears reveals she didn’t go to Met Gala 2022 for THIS reason
Meghan Markle 'deeply problematic' Texas visit branded ugly 'PR stunt'

Meghan Markle 'deeply problematic' Texas visit branded ugly 'PR stunt'
Meghan Markle 'nagged' ex-husband to get her bigger roles on TV, says author

Meghan Markle 'nagged' ex-husband to get her bigger roles on TV, says author
Amber Heard moving to $1M desert home with 'hipsters' to 'get away' after trial

Amber Heard moving to $1M desert home with 'hipsters' to 'get away' after trial

Latest

view all