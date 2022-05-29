 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp ate candy in court to curb nicotine intake?

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Johnny Depp ate candy in court to curb nicotine intake?
Johnny Depp ate candy in court to curb nicotine intake?

Amber Heard’s legal team created a massive buzz around Johnny Depp’s behaviour as the Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted snacking on sweets inside the courtroom during the bombshell trial.

A court witness shared that Depp was seen chewing gummy bears before the start of day one of the trial which the actor might have used to curb his nicotine desire considering his habit of smocking.

Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft also raised a question about Depp and his lawyer Ben Chew’s habits of rationing the sweets,

“We have seen Mr Depp during this trial doodling and eating candy, what if, any evidence would that suggest the has narcissistic traits,” she asked the psychiatrist, Dr David Spiegel.

Although the question received a sustained objection for lack of foundation, Depp was seen laughing and covering his mouth.

Virginia lawyer Lee Berlik told Daily Mail that the behaviour appears too light-hearted and that it could backfire as a bit dismissive considering the whopping money both parties have put on stake in the case.

“You want the jury to sympathize with your client, and they have to be likeable for that. If you’re acting like this is just fun and games that could turn a lot of people off,” Berlik explained. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and William could intervene if Harry, Meghan, Andrew try to steal Queen's show

Prince Charles and William could intervene if Harry, Meghan, Andrew try to steal Queen's show
Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert
Prince Harry after Megxit: Body language expert notes ‘vanished’ smile

Prince Harry after Megxit: Body language expert notes ‘vanished’ smile

Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit

Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit
Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee

Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee
Nicole Kidman's hubby Keith Urban sends fans wild with cryptic post

Nicole Kidman's hubby Keith Urban sends fans wild with cryptic post
Amber Heard’s paranoia led her to use different name on bank records

Amber Heard’s paranoia led her to use different name on bank records
Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, Texas after school shooting

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, Texas after school shooting
Amber Heard ‘unemployable’ after Johnny Depp defamation trial? Insider

Amber Heard ‘unemployable’ after Johnny Depp defamation trial? Insider
Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video

Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’

Latest

view all