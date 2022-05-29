Johnny Depp ate candy in court to curb nicotine intake?

Amber Heard’s legal team created a massive buzz around Johnny Depp’s behaviour as the Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted snacking on sweets inside the courtroom during the bombshell trial.

A court witness shared that Depp was seen chewing gummy bears before the start of day one of the trial which the actor might have used to curb his nicotine desire considering his habit of smocking.

Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft also raised a question about Depp and his lawyer Ben Chew’s habits of rationing the sweets,

“We have seen Mr Depp during this trial doodling and eating candy, what if, any evidence would that suggest the has narcissistic traits,” she asked the psychiatrist, Dr David Spiegel.

Although the question received a sustained objection for lack of foundation, Depp was seen laughing and covering his mouth.

Virginia lawyer Lee Berlik told Daily Mail that the behaviour appears too light-hearted and that it could backfire as a bit dismissive considering the whopping money both parties have put on stake in the case.

“You want the jury to sympathize with your client, and they have to be likeable for that. If you’re acting like this is just fun and games that could turn a lot of people off,” Berlik explained.