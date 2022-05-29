 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s Spotify promise to Queen Elizabeth ‘hanging by a thread’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been facing a large amount of pressure to break his Spotify promise to Queen Elizabeth.

Royal author Rebecca English made this claim during an interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

She was quoted saying, “They left the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan signed some very lucrative million-dollar deals with some of the biggest entertainment companies in the business.”

“Actually over the last two years have had precious little to show for it. We keep on hearing things are coming but they don't seem to have materialised yet.”

“I think it’s fair to assume that there will be a lot of pressure on them to produce,” she added.

“It goes back to the question, how much this will ratchet up the pressure on them to talk about their time as members of the Royal Family?”

“To talk about what it was like to be part of the institution of the monarchy – which are things that Harry promised his grandmother he wouldn't do.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart

Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart
Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates

Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates
Meghan Markle may ‘pull the plug’ on Jubilee plans due to ‘bad publicity’

Meghan Markle may ‘pull the plug’ on Jubilee plans due to ‘bad publicity’
Britain gears up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne

Britain gears up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne
Meghan Markle ‘confusing royal duties with celebrity lifestyle’

Meghan Markle ‘confusing royal duties with celebrity lifestyle’
Johnny Depp ate candy in court to curb nicotine intake?

Johnny Depp ate candy in court to curb nicotine intake?
Prince Charles and William could intervene if Harry, Meghan, Andrew try to steal Queen's show

Prince Charles and William could intervene if Harry, Meghan, Andrew try to steal Queen's show
Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert
Prince Harry after Megxit: Body language expert notes ‘vanished’ smile

Prince Harry after Megxit: Body language expert notes ‘vanished’ smile

Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit

Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit
Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee

Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee

Latest

view all