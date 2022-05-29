 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
Web Desk

Piers Morgan launches brutal attack on 'fame-hungry', 'selfish' duo Prince Harry and Meghan

Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Piers Morgan launches brutal attack on fame-hungry, selfish duo Prince Harry and Meghan

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new attack, claiming they will “hijack” the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter has called Prince Harry and Meghan 'selfish wastrels'.

Speaking on his TalkTV show last week, the outspoken host blasted: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the southern English county that I come from, incidentally, where they’ve spent precisely three hours, are a pair of undignified, whiney, hypocritical virtue-signalling, selfish wastrels.

“The privacy demanding, poverty preaching carbon-conscious couple will fly 5,000 miles, spilling 1.5 metric tones of CO2 emissions, accompanied of course by the Netflix documentary camera crew recording their Kardashian-style, reality show.

“The emissions of most concern to me, however, are the other noxious toxic fumes they will inevitably emit from the moment they land here and make the jubilee all about themselves.

“And I’m already shuddering at how this fame-hungry duo will hijack the headlines from the woman [The Queen] who should be given them purely to cement their rival royal brand.”

