Supermodel Bella Hadid on Saturday lashed out at the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after a video of the force beating Palestinians surfaced online.

Taking to Instagram, Bella shared the clip with caption, "Aggression is the language of IDF. How are you supposed to pretend you are there to protect? Ridiculous just makes me sick."

Bella Hadid recently said that some of her Instagram posts related to Israel were restricted by the Facebook-owmed application.