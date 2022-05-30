 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ over balcony snub: report

Monday May 30, 2022

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle will be ‘truly disappointed’ by the royal balcony snub after having ‘worked tirelessly’ to

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell issued this warning as part of his hypothesis on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to Express UK, he claimed, “I think Meghan’s producing, directing and starring in her own version of her life – her own biopic – which is playing out on the American stage.”

“I think they will care that they’re not on the balcony because that is a picture that will relate to their American platform.”

This claim has come barely a few weeks after the Queen announced her intentions to limit the balcony appearance to those “members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties.”

