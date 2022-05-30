Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

Saba Qamar was overcome by emotions to see her latest release Kamli receive a massive response at its premiere in Karachi.

The well-acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat and his stunning cast unveiled the distinctive story on the big screens over the weekend.

The hotly-premiered movie garnered massive applause for its unique portrayal of an array of human emotions from love, loss to utter denial of reality.

The overwhelming response left the leading lady in tears as she gave a warm hug to the director.

A video clip from the event has been making rounds on social media in which Qamar can be seen breaking down in tears after a successful premiere.

Meanwhile, the diva also received support from her showbiz bestie Mehwish Hayat who arrived at the Kamli premiere night.



The movie also stars Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Adeel Afzal, and Hamza Sarmad Sultan.