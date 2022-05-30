 
Showbiz
Monday May 30 2022
By
USUmema Syed

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

By
USUmema Syed

Monday May 30, 2022

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere
Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

Saba Qamar was overcome by emotions to see her latest release Kamli receive a massive response at its premiere in Karachi.

The well-acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat and his stunning cast unveiled the distinctive story on the big screens over the weekend.

The hotly-premiered movie garnered massive applause for its unique portrayal of an array of human emotions from love, loss to utter denial of reality.

The overwhelming response left the leading lady in tears as she gave a warm hug to the director. 

A video clip from the event has been making rounds on social media in which Qamar can be seen breaking down in tears after a successful premiere.

Meanwhile, the diva also received support from her showbiz bestie Mehwish Hayat who arrived at the Kamli premiere night. 

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

The movie also stars Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Adeel Afzal, and Hamza Sarmad Sultan.

More From Showbiz:

Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise

Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise
Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’

Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’
Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo
Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’
Ranveer Singh 'shocked' by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

Ranveer Singh 'shocked' by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture
Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities who were trolled this week: pictures inside

Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities who were trolled this week: pictures inside
Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside

Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside
Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club

Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club
Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival

Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead post cops withdrew his security

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead post cops withdrew his security

Latest

view all