Monday May 30 2022
Queen Elizabeth choosing Lilibet over Prince Andrew? Royal aides spill details

Monday May 30, 2022

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly pull out of attending the Epsom Derby with Prince Andrew in an effort to clear her schedule to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, for the first time over the weekend!

According to The Sun, royal palace aides are trying their best to keep the Queen’s personal diary free so that she has ample time and energy to finally get to meet Lilibet, who was born last year in the US and is yet to meet her royal relatives.

According to sources close to the Palace, the Queen can pull out of attending the Epsom Derby with Andrew, an event that she was previously said to be very excited about.

It comes as three of the Queen’s horses are said to have pulled out of the event, and the Majesty herself being in Balmoral for a ‘short break’ before her Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off this weekend.

Sources have also said that Prince Harry and Meghan are planning a first birthday bash for Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage on June 4, and the Queen doesn’t want to miss the celebrations.

