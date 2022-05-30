Johnny Depp fans react post surprise UK performance

 
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp left fans in shock when he joined old friend Jeff Beck's concert in Sheffield, England on Sunday during a break from his former wife Amber Heard's defamation trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, took to the stage in the Steel City as Beck continued his current European tour and fans took to social media to share their joy.

According to amazed onlookers, Depp - who is currently embroiled in a huge legal battle with the Aquaman actress - sang his cover of Isolation, which was originally a John Lennon song and was released by Depp and Beck in 2020.

Taking to Twitter to share a clip of the performance, one user wrote: "Just been to see Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall, he had a surprise special guest, Johnny Depp!!"

Another gushed: "The fact that Johnny Depp is in Sheffield makes me want to cry!!!!! Im off on a road trip."

While a third said: "Johnny is an absolute mad man…leaves court Friday..playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday.. with Jeff Beck..mind blown #JohnnyDepp"

A fourth was just as shocked at his cameo, writing in block capitals: "JOHNNY DEPP IS IN SHEFFIELD."

His appearance in Blighty would have surely been a welcome distraction amid his highly publicised court case with his actress ex.

