Tuesday May 31 2022
Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton affectionate bond 'saved' the future King, says ex-royal butler.

Princess Diana's employee Paul Burrell told OK! that Kate makes husband tender with her love, 'makes him melt' behind closed doors.

Mr Burrell revealed to the outlet: “I think behind closed doors Kate has been his saviour because she makes him melt.

“Behind closed doors, he can get on the floor with his children and be more natural and be a dad to his kids.”

Mr Burell went on to advice William, saying that he “needs to smile more”

He claimed: “He needs to smile more.

“William has always been very measured and very careful and safe.

“He can’t change his personality but I just want him to warm up a bit.”

Prince William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be the rare set of royals to join the Queen for Trooping the Colours event this Thursday.

