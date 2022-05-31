 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
Queen aides afraid of 'Sussex bomb', have no 'power' over Meghan's 'unofficial UK plans'

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Queen aides afraid of 'Sussex bomb', have no 'power' over Meghan's 'unofficial UK plans'

Queen close aides are worried about the unpredictable behaviour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

As the couple prepares for their UK return, commentator Camilla Tominey reveals that the monarch's advisors are worried what new bombshell the Sussexes might bring along.

Throughout history, Meghan has disappointed family with her Oprah Winfrey tell-all, while Harry is set to launch his memoir later this year.

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Tominey said: “Yet while the palace remains in control of the “official” engagements the couple plan to attend - they are on the guest list for Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, although presumably not in the royal procession - the powers that be appear to have little knowledge of any of their 'unofficial' plans.”

Ms Tominey warned of a “circus following their every move” during the Platinum Jubilee.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry biographer Angela Levin says, "I don't think Harry and Meghan can be trusted anymore,” adding, "we don't know if the Netflix people are there, but I do know that they got extra security".

