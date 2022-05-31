 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton will skip Lilibet’s birthday for royal trip

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to travel to Wales and will therefore be missing the birthday celebrations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet, reported Express UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly due to visit the Cardiff Castle on Saturday, June 4, the same day as Lilibet’s birthday which she is expected to celebrate with the Queen at Windsor.

William and Kate are travelling to Wales in an effort to meet the crew and performers of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert being planned for the Queen.

A press release from the Palace read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff Castle on Saturday, 4th June to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later that afternoon.”

Ticketholders will be treated to a concert at the castle by performers including Bonnie Tyler until 7:00 pm, after which a concert from Buckingham Palace will be screened.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to fly into UK this week just in time for the Thanksgiving ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday and will then mark their daughter’s first birthday at their UK home in Frogmore Cottage.

It must be noted that it will be the first time that Lilibet will get to meet her great-grandmother, the Queen; she was born last year in the US and hasn’t travelled to the UK since.


