 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Mumbai police increase Salman Khans security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder
Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s security has reportedly been increased as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for killing Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday.

As the Indian media outlets reported, the Sultan actor’s security has been tightened after analyzing the threat levels.

“We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan," a senior police official told the media outlet.

Furthermore, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Moose Wala. Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi.

Back in 2018, Bishnoi’s aide threatened to kill the Dabangg actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are sacred animals and therefore Khan was threatened by the gangster.

“We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason," Bishnoi said outside a court in 2018, as quoted by Timesnownews.com.

Moreover, Moose Wala, who was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday, was cremated on Tuesday at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district.

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda
Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure

Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure
Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released
Zoya Akhtar talks about how representation in movies affect the psyche of a nation

Zoya Akhtar talks about how representation in movies affect the psyche of a nation
‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death
Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic
Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo

Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo
Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic

Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic
Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Kartik Aaryan hilariously rejects fee hike rumors post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan hilariously rejects fee hike rumors post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram

Latest

view all