It's an insult to Queen to suggest she can be overshadowed says Meghan's friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to return to the UK to take part in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal couple is making headlines in the British media ahead of their arrival.

Many pro-monarchy experts have expressed concern that the Duchess of Sussex can take the limelight away from the Queen.

Others said the former American actress will use her visit for her Netflix deal.

But Omid Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom" and a friend of Meghan has dismissed those concerns.

He said, "The only threat to the Platinum Jubilee I see are the media outlets obsessively trying to create drama."

Omid added, "Quite frankly, it’s an insult to the Queen to suggest she can be so easily overshadowed. HM has successfully stood front and centre for SEVENTY YEARS, I think she’ll be fine."