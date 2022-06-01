 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

It's an insult to Queen to suggest she can be overshadowed says Meghan's friend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Its an insult to Queen to suggest she can be overshadowed says Meghans friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to return to the UK to take part in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal couple is making headlines in the British media ahead of their arrival.

Many pro-monarchy experts have expressed concern that the Duchess of Sussex can take the limelight away from the Queen.

Others said the former American actress will use her visit for her Netflix deal.

But Omid Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom" and a friend of Meghan has dismissed those concerns.

He said, "The only threat to the Platinum Jubilee I see are the media outlets obsessively trying to create drama."

Omid added, "Quite frankly, it’s an insult to the Queen to suggest she can be so easily overshadowed. HM has successfully stood front and centre for SEVENTY YEARS, I think she’ll be fine."

More From Entertainment:

Where was Meghan Markle's mother during her teenage years?

Where was Meghan Markle's mother during her teenage years?
Kim Kardashian expresses admiration for Dua Lipa

Kim Kardashian expresses admiration for Dua Lipa

John Travolta reacts to Ray Liotta's death

John Travolta reacts to Ray Liotta's death

Jurors in Depp-Heard case continue deliberations after question to judge

Jurors in Depp-Heard case continue deliberations after question to judge
Actor Kevin Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges

Actor Kevin Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges

Johnny Depp hopes trial will help restore his reputation

Johnny Depp hopes trial will help restore his reputation
Memorial Day Weekend: Scott Disick enjoys quality time with kids

Memorial Day Weekend: Scott Disick enjoys quality time with kids
KK shares heartfelt post before his tragic death: 'Love you all'

KK shares heartfelt post before his tragic death: 'Love you all'
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: What are the possible outcomes of the defamation trial?

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: What are the possible outcomes of the defamation trial?
Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video

Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears while addressing alopecia with bereaved mother: watch

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears while addressing alopecia with bereaved mother: watch
Prince Andrew ‘seeking to make amends’ over sex scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury claims

Prince Andrew ‘seeking to make amends’ over sex scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury claims

Latest

view all