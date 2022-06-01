 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Indian legendary singer KK’s last few moments before his demise: Watch
Indian legendary singer KK’s last few moments before his demise: Watch

Indian singer KK’s shocking death has left everyone devastated. However, hours later, a video of his last moment has resurfaced online in which the late singer could be seen rushing out of the concert venue in Kolkata.

On Tuesday night, the Pal hit-maker was performing at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium. After the concert, the musician reportedly complained of chest pain and collapsed at the stairs.

Following his ill health, the 53-year-old singer was taken to CMRI hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

As soon the news of his death went viral, many of his ardent fans took to social media and shared videos from the venue in which the Yaaron crooner was seen sweating profusely as he took a break to wipe his face.

Moreover, netizens had raised concerns about poor arrangements at the venue. 


Another video showed KK complaining about air-conditioning, which eyewitnesses claimed was not “working” at that time.


One Twitter user wrote, “AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. He performed there and complained about it because he was sweating so badly…”

After watching the video, another user chimed in and said, “Why was he made to walk, after he complained of chest pain.”

According to NDTV report, the sources claimed that the venue has a capacity of 2,400 but more people barged in due to which the auditorium became overcrowded and suffocated.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, Kolkata police has registered a case of unnatural death. 

Also, the cause of the singer’s death is unknown and a postmortem is underway at the time of filing this report.  

More From Showbiz:

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise
Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert

Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert
Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking

Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking
Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder
Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda
Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure

Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure
Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released
Zoya Akhtar talks about how representation in movies affect the psyche of a nation

Zoya Akhtar talks about how representation in movies affect the psyche of a nation
‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death
Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic
Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo

Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo

Latest

view all