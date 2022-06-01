 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Meghan, Harry balcony snub way of stopping Prince Andrew to appear
Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry balcony snub on Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations is to prevent Prince Andrew from being the part of the major sighting, says expert.

Angela Levin, during her conversation with Sky News, says the Queen has made the tough decision to spare the family from public wrath. Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre multiple times. The Duke was later banished by the Queen, where he also lost his military titles.

Sky News host Kay Burley spoke to Ms Levin on the show.

Ms Burley asked: "Will we see [Meghan and Harry] on the balcony?".

Ms Levin replied, "No, the Queen has been firm about that".

"The way she has done it is if you are not a working royal, you can't be on it.

"That's a way of stopping Prince Andrew from going out [on the balcony]".

She continued: "I think there would be quite a feeling of anger amongst us all [if Andrew were to appear]".

Queen, along with other working royals including Prince Charles, William, Camilla, Kate Middleton and more will mark Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

More From Entertainment:

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday
Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening

Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening
Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’

Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’
Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

The balcony: major moments of the British monarchy

The balcony: major moments of the British monarchy
Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?
BTS appeals for tolerance as K-pop band ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes

BTS appeals for tolerance as K-pop band ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: Jury ends deliberations for the day without reaching a verdict

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: Jury ends deliberations for the day without reaching a verdict
Kim Kardashian 'only favours' one of her four children, accuse fans

Kim Kardashian 'only favours' one of her four children, accuse fans
Meghan Markle 'insensitive' walk during Texas memorial dubbed tone-deaf by brother

Meghan Markle 'insensitive' walk during Texas memorial dubbed tone-deaf by brother
Prince Andrew still living 'luxury' life, using Queen for 'incredible facilities'

Prince Andrew still living 'luxury' life, using Queen for 'incredible facilities'
Johnny Depp to quit acting for 'more music' after Amber Heard trial verdict?

Johnny Depp to quit acting for 'more music' after Amber Heard trial verdict?

Latest

view all