 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone

Meghan Markle should be left alone amid her estranged father's ailment, says Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

The expert notes that Thomas Markle stopped playing the role of a father in Meghan's life 'long time ago' and has only mocked the Duchess on public and private forums ever since her marriage to Prince Harry.

Thomas suffered a stroke on Monday which him speechless for an indefinite time period.

She tweeted: “When Thomas Markle dies without his daughter, Meghan Markle, at his side he has nobody to blame but himself.

“He will reap what he sowed.

“We can’t choose our parents but we can choose to have peace of mind. #MeghanMarkle has made her peace and moved on from her wicked father.

“Thomas Markle stopped being a father to Meghan long ago. Now he’s just a sperm donor so leave #meghanmarkle alone.”

Meghan's father left no stone unturned to insult her and husband Harry on his latest Youtube show, branding the Duke of Sussex an 'idiot' for missing his grandfather Philip's memorial service. 

He said: “I think it’s ridiculous.

“He knows how much security they’re going to have, he’s totally safe in that situation and my god he’s going off to the (Invictus) Games, which would be far more dangerous for him then it would be at the Jubilee.

“I don’t understand half the things he says, and I have so little respect for that man. I think he’s an idiot.” 

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’

Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’
Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen

Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen
Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear

Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear
Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday
Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening

Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening
Elon Musk former wife Talulah Riley finds new love partner

Elon Musk former wife Talulah Riley finds new love partner
Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’

Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’
Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

The balcony: major moments of the British monarchy

The balcony: major moments of the British monarchy
Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?
BTS appeals for tolerance as K-pop band ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes

BTS appeals for tolerance as K-pop band ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: Jury ends deliberations for the day without reaching a verdict

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: Jury ends deliberations for the day without reaching a verdict

Latest

view all