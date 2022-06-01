'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'

Meghan Markle should be left alone amid her estranged father's ailment, says Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

The expert notes that Thomas Markle stopped playing the role of a father in Meghan's life 'long time ago' and has only mocked the Duchess on public and private forums ever since her marriage to Prince Harry.

Thomas suffered a stroke on Monday which him speechless for an indefinite time period.

She tweeted: “When Thomas Markle dies without his daughter, Meghan Markle, at his side he has nobody to blame but himself.

“He will reap what he sowed.

“We can’t choose our parents but we can choose to have peace of mind. #MeghanMarkle has made her peace and moved on from her wicked father.

“Thomas Markle stopped being a father to Meghan long ago. Now he’s just a sperm donor so leave #meghanmarkle alone.”



Meghan's father left no stone unturned to insult her and husband Harry on his latest Youtube show, branding the Duke of Sussex an 'idiot' for missing his grandfather Philip's memorial service.

He said: “I think it’s ridiculous.

“He knows how much security they’re going to have, he’s totally safe in that situation and my god he’s going off to the (Invictus) Games, which would be far more dangerous for him then it would be at the Jubilee.

“I don’t understand half the things he says, and I have so little respect for that man. I think he’s an idiot.”