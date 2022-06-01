Queen’s jubilee ‘promises’ Prince William, Harry a ‘frosty reunion’

Prince William and Prince Harry are in line for a “very frosty reunion” experts warn.

Royal expert Angela Levin made this prediction during her interview with MailOnline.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “I think the St Paul's service is going to be very stressful for the royals, especially for William and Catherine, who feel they [the Sussexes] have badly let down the Royal Family.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “It will be just as frosty as the Commonwealth Service in 2020. The brothers will look serious and I suspect Meghan's Hollywood smile will be fixed.”