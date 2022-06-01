 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making royal family ‘nervous’ with return

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but according to a royal expert, their visit may be cause of intense ‘nervousness’ in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed in early May that they will be returning to the UK with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to participate in the Queen’s Jubilee festivities.

They were, however, denied the chance to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other royal family members.

Now, as we inch closer to Harry and Meghan finally touching down in the UK, royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News: “There is undoubtedly nervousness about what could be said afterward.”

“… Because unfortunately, every time Harry and Meghan have been with the royal family recently, or over the last couple of years, stories have come out about what went on in those meetings and those moments,” he explained.

Bullen added: “Interviews are given. And I know it surprised the household when Harry talked about needing to protect his grandmother during a televised interview. So, there is a lot of nervousness about what will be said.”

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as working senior royals in 2020 and have since relocated to the US, where they live in Montecito, California, with their two children. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie’s moving tribute to ‘grannie’ on Queen’s Jubilee eve

Princess Eugenie’s moving tribute to ‘grannie’ on Queen’s Jubilee eve
Meghan Markle ‘told off’ by Prince Harry in unearthed clip from royal event: See

Meghan Markle ‘told off’ by Prince Harry in unearthed clip from royal event: See
Prince William ‘hopes’ to repair relationship with Prince Harry: Expert

Prince William ‘hopes’ to repair relationship with Prince Harry: Expert
Johnny Depp to play Jeff Beck’s rest of UK tour as jury continues deliberation in Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp to play Jeff Beck’s rest of UK tour as jury continues deliberation in Amber Heard case
Queen’s jubilee ‘promises’ Prince William, Harry a ‘frosty reunion’

Queen’s jubilee ‘promises’ Prince William, Harry a ‘frosty reunion’
Jennifer Aniston lost lot as a lover but won the most as an actor

Jennifer Aniston lost lot as a lover but won the most as an actor
Amber Heard’s prenup attorney blasts ‘drunk, disrespectful’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s prenup attorney blasts ‘drunk, disrespectful’ Johnny Depp
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued dire warning: ‘Future hangs in the balance!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued dire warning: ‘Future hangs in the balance!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can destabilize’ the Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can destabilize’ the Queen’s Jubilee
Ewan McGregor defends Moses Ingram against racist attacks online: Watch

Ewan McGregor defends Moses Ingram against racist attacks online: Watch
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp ‘has taken enough of my voice’ amid trial deliberations

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp ‘has taken enough of my voice’ amid trial deliberations
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard jury to return today

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard jury to return today

Latest

view all