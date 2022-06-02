 
Thursday Jun 02 2022
Britney Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari opens up about their heartbreaking miscarriage

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

File Footage 

Britney Spears fiancé Sam Asghari said he and the singer are staying positive after their devastating miscarriage as they are hopeful that the baby will come at the right time.

In an interview with GQ that happened 36 hours after the couple announced that they have lost their ‘miracle’ baby in a joint statement on Instagram, Asghari said that the couple is optimistic about becoming parents.

"We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people,” the actor told the outlet. “And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come."

He added, "So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself.”

“And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time," Asghari stated.

At one point during the interview, Asghari pointed out that he is always careful with the money as he wants to have a safe future for his children.

He said, “I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children,” adding, “I don’t want to spend $200 on something that I can buy for $60.”

Asghari and the Toxic singer, who is already a mother to two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex Kevin Federline, met in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in April 2022 who they lost early in the pregnancy.


