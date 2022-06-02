Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is living the best time of her life as she enjoys her babymoon in Italy with husband Anand Ahuja.

The mother-to-be shared glimpses from her trip and also flaunted her growing baby bump in a video posted on her Instagram stories.

In a reel with her beau, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked happy as she said, "Hey. Where, where are we, babymoon?"



Then she picked up a glass of juice, saying, "Having orange juice instead of wine," as Anand takes a sip of water and said, "Water is the best."

The actor looked fresh in a lemon yellow colour baggy dress. She accessorized her look with a gold chain and ear hoops. Whereas Anand donned a causal grey shirt.

Sharing a solo snap of her hubby, Sonam gushed, "My whole heart and life."

The couple announced in March 2022 that they were expecting their first baby four years after tying the knot in 2018.



Sonam shared pictures with Anand as she flaunted her baby bump and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”

“Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way,” they added. “One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

The statement continued: “We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”