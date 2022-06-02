 
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is living the best time of her life as she enjoys her babymoon in Italy with husband Anand Ahuja.

The mother-to-be shared glimpses from her trip and also flaunted her growing baby bump in a video posted on her Instagram stories.

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

In a reel with her beau, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked happy as she said, "Hey. Where, where are we, babymoon?"

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

Then she picked up a glass of juice, saying, "Having orange juice instead of wine," as Anand takes a sip of water and said, "Water is the best."

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

The actor looked fresh in a lemon yellow colour baggy dress. She accessorized her look with a gold chain and ear hoops. Whereas Anand donned a causal grey shirt.

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

Sharing a solo snap of her hubby, Sonam gushed, "My whole heart and life."

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

The couple announced in March 2022 that they were expecting their first baby four years after tying the knot in 2018.

Sonam shared pictures with Anand as she flaunted her baby bump and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”

“Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way,” they added. “One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

The statement continued: “We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

More From Showbiz:

Ali Zafar, Sana Javed and others express joy over Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Photos

Ali Zafar, Sana Javed and others express joy over Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Photos
Singer KK cremated in Mumbai, family, fellow Bollywood stars bid emotional goodbye

Singer KK cremated in Mumbai, family, fellow Bollywood stars bid emotional goodbye
R Madhavan says he is ‘heartbroken’ on singer KK’s sudden demise: ‘One of the best souls’

R Madhavan says he is ‘heartbroken’ on singer KK’s sudden demise: ‘One of the best souls’
KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise
Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video

Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video
Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert

Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert
Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking

Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking
Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder
Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda
Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure

Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure
Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released

Latest

view all