Friday Jun 03 2022
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine says client can 'absolutely not' pay $10M damages

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine says client can 'absolutely not' pay $10M damages

Amber Heard lawyer is sharing her side of the story as Johnny Depp wins defamation suit.

Elaine Bredehoft spoke about her client's liability for $10million damages and a further $5million (£4million) in punitive damages on Wednesday and confessed that Heard will 'absolutely not' be able to pay the whopping amount to Depp.

Speaking further of the trial, Elaine declared that the jury was 'influenced by social media' while making their decision, indicating that the jurors were biased towards Depp.

After the devastating outcome, Heard said she was "heartbroken" but "even even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women".

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said in a statement, which was shared on social media.

"I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women."

