Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo split after a year of engagement

Bella Thorne, and Benjamin Mascolo split after a year of engagement

Bella Thorne has recently ended her relationship with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, after over a year of engagement.



On Thursday, the Italian singer confirmed this news on Instagram and posted a long, heartfelt note for his ex-partner in which he wished her the best and promised to be there for her, whenever she needs him.

However, a source close to the former couple revealed to PEOPLE magazine that it was their “conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup,” but added that the two have “parted ways amicably”.



For the unversed, the Midnight Sun star and Mascolo were first linked in April 2019. Later, after two years of dating, the ex pair officially got engaged in March 2021.



To note, the couple also co-starred in the movie Time Is Up released in September last year.