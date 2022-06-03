New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case

Disgraced Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction on rape and sex assault charges has been upheld by a New York appeals court.

The court denied Weinstein's appeal bid in his New York sex crimes case after issuing a unanimous ruling on Thursday.

The five-judge appellate panel rejected Weinstein’s claims that he was denied a fair trial because the judge made errors, including allowing the jury to hear evidence about uncharged sexual assaults from other accusers.

"[W]e reject defendant's arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects," the court said in its 45-page ruling.

"We perceive no basis for reducing the sentence, and we have considered defendant's remaining arguments and find them unavailing," the court added.

In March 2020, Weinstein, 70, was sentenced to 23-year in prison for raping an aspiring actress and a criminal sexual act, involving sexually abusing a TV and film production assistant.

He is currently jailed in California awaiting trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges involving five women brought by Los Angeles prosecutors.

More than 80 women accused the infamous Hollywood film mogul of sexual misconduct in October 2017 following investigations from The New York Times and The New Yorker.

The accusations sparked the #MeToo movement and ultimately led to rape and sexual assault charges against Weinstein from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in the spring of 2018.