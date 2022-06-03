Indian singer KK’s life could have been saved, claims doctor who conducted autopsy 

 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Friday Jun 03, 2022

Legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, could have been saved if he had been given CPR on time as per the doctor who conducted his autopsy.

The Dil Ibaadat hit-maker passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after he performed at a concert in the city of Mumbai.

The singer was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced death on arrival after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries,” the doctor who conducted the autopsy on the singer said on condition of anonymity as per The Indian Express.

“Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life,” the medical practitioner added.

He further revealed, “As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved.”

KK’s wife Jyothy Krishna told police that the singer complained of pain and used to take antacids as he mistook his condition for acidity, traces of which were also found in his body.

The singer’s late rites were performed on 2nd June in presence of celebrities like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shirley Setia, Rahul Vaidya, Javed Akhtar, Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur.

