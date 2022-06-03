 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

MeToo founder Tarana Burke reacts to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

MeToo founder Tarana Burke reacts to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict
MeToo founder Tarana Burke reacts to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict

Tarana J. Burke has recently spoken up on a jury’s decision that ruled in favour of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation trial on Wednesday.

Following the Depp’s victory, many commentators on social media began saying that this decision was like a last nail for the #MeToo movement, which reportedly empowered women in Hollywood to accuse well-known personalities including Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby of sexual abuse.

Looking at these comments, on Thursday, the activist Burke issued a statement on social media, saying, “the ‘MeToo’ movement isn’t dead, this system is dead”.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “This is the same legal system that y’all have been relying on for justice and accountability for decades to no avail.”

Reportedly, jurors decided unanimously that Heard had defamed her ex-husband with the publication of a 2018 editorial that said he had been “abused by Pirates of Caribbean actor during their rocky relationship”.

Speaking in the wake of Depp-Heard’s verdict, Burke mentioned, “When you get the verdict you want, ‘the movement works’ ― when you don’t, it’s dead.”

Adding to this, the CEO of the movement noted, “When Weinstein went to jail it was, ‘MeToo is winning!’ When Cosby came home it was, ‘What a blow, MeToo is losing!’”

She further added, “You all want to play ping pong and have your way with the hashtag because it doesn’t mean anything to you so you try to kill it every few months. But it means something to millions and millions of folks. It means freedom. It means community. It means safety. It means power. You can’t kill us. We are beyond the hashtag. We are a movement.”

Read here:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stealing’ Queen’s spotlight at Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stealing’ Queen’s spotlight at Jubilee
Internet mock Amber Heard for wearing same ‘funeral dress’ at defamation verdict

Internet mock Amber Heard for wearing same ‘funeral dress’ at defamation verdict
Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service

Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service
Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian
Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’

Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’
Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’

Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’
Matthew Morrison slams allegations about leaving SYTYCD: ‘blatantly untrue’

Matthew Morrison slams allegations about leaving SYTYCD: ‘blatantly untrue’
Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface

Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface
Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him

Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him
Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'

Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'
New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case

New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case

Latest

view all