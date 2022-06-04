Did Prince Harry think he was back 'in a zoo'?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday joined the royal family for their first public appearance in Britain in two years, at a Platinum Jubilee service for Queen Elizabeth II's record-breaking 70 years on the throne.



Harry and Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrived mostly to cheers from the crowd outside St Paul's Cathedral.



Taking a dig at Prince Harry, senior royal expert Angela Levin sarcastically said, "Did Harry feel that he was back 'in a zoo' today. Just asking.'

She was commenting on a couple's picture shared by GB News with caption, "This is the first time Harry and Meghan had been on full public view alongside the Windsors since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago."

Former British Army captain Harry, 37, was dressed in a morning suit, complete with military medals, while Meghan, 40, wore an off-white haute-couture trench coat, with matching hat, heels and gloves.

They took their seats on the opposite side of the aisle to Harry's brother William and his wife Kate, for the Anglican service which ended with trumpet fanfares and the national anthem "God Save the Queen" plus a rare peal of the country's biggest bell, Great Paul.



As young boys, William and Harry provided the most enduring image of their mother Diana's funeral in 1997, walking behind her coffin after her death in a Paris car crash.

But Harry said in an October 2019 interview that he and William, 39, were on "different paths", apparently confirming a rift that opened up after he began dating Meghan.

The pair were last seen in public at the unveiling of a statue to their late mother princess Diana in July 2021, and at the funeral of their grandfather, the queen's husband Prince Philip, that April.

Harry and US television actress Meghan, who is of mixed race, were once hailed as the modern face of the ancient institution after they wed in 2018.



But less than two years later they quit royal life and moved to the United States, launching a series of damaging broadsides, including of racism.

The couple have set up a charitable foundation but angered royal supporters for lifting the lid on royal life in a bombshell television interview.

A recent YouGov poll indicated nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of the British public hold a negative view of them -- an all-time low.

"I think they should probably just stay in the background," said surgeon Roger Nagy, 51, who flew in for the celebrations from Denver, Colorado.

"They can do what they want with their lives but they probably shouldn't say things. This is about the queen, this isn't about them," he added.