Saturday Jun 04 2022
Queen skips Epsom Derby to join Harry and Meghan for Lilibet's birthday in Windsor?

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

The details of the royal family's engagements on day three of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee have been revealed.

According to a British journalist,the Queen would watch the Derby on TV from Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II will no longer attend the Epsom Derby tomorrow, after officials said she felt "some discomfort" from her appearances on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee. She has only missed The Derby three times in her reign.

He said that Prince Charles and Prince William would give separate speeches towards end of Party at Palace concert.

The journalist said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would spend Saturday (Lilibet’s first birthday) in Windsor “together privately as a family”.

It was not immediately know whether the couple would celebrate their daughter's birthday in Windsor or the Queen would join them.

