Saturday Jun 04 2022
Beckhams give heartfelt welcome to Romeo’s adorable new pup Simba, see pics

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Footballer Romeo Beckham took to his social media to introduce the newest member of the Beckham clan and fans are gushing over this new addition to the family.

David and Victoria Beckham's son has welcomed an adorable pet pooch into the fold and shared some adorable pictures of it on his Instagram on Friday.

Introducing his brand new puppy, Romeo revealed that he has named him Simba Beckham, as he branded the dog 'my new baby'.

In the shared picture, Romeo, 19, flaunted his cross and wings neck tattoo, which is identical to his dad David's in the same place, as he cozied up to Simba.

He captioned the snap, 'New member of the family meet my new baby :)'

He also took to his IG Story to reveal the puppy's name, saying: "Simba Beckham" followed by a red love heart icon.

The Spice Girl star also shared a series of cute pictures on her IG Stories. She posted the picture of the tan-color dog as he played with a Louis Vuitton softball. The caption read: "He looks cute and has good taste!!!"

Daughter Harper Seven was also seen cuddling with the new family member as she laid down with the puppy resting on her. Youngest son Cruz also posed with the pet.

