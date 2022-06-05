 
Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle conspicuous by their absence at party at the palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were conspicuous by their absence at the "party at the palace" concert on Saturday.

The concert, the climax of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee, saw 22,000 ticket-holders pack a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen's central London residence.

Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, joined other dignitaries in a royal viewing box at the concert and were expected to address the crowds.

But Prince Harry and wife Meghan, who sensationally quit British royal life for California in January 2020 but are visiting for the jubilee, were notably absent.

It was their second child Lilibet's birthday Saturday, with the queen wishing her namesake great-granddaughter a "very happy first birthday" on Twitter after reportedly meeting her for the first time in recent days.

