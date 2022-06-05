 
entertainment
'Frosty' Prince William 'not welcoming' towards Harry, Meghan upon UK return

Prince William still seems to have bad blood with estranged brother, Prince Harry.

Royal expert. Neil Sean, the royal expert, said that a "very good source" has spilt to him that William has not forgiven Harry and wife Meghan Markle for their public dis against the royal family.

Mr Sean said on his YouTube channel: "The Queen has shown kindness, forgiveness, and compassion to Harry and Meghan after they damaged her monarchy and family.

"But another senior royal is less forgiving."

He continued: "The Queen at 96 is looking after her own personal legacy.

"She wants to be sure that what she leaves behind is the right image.

"But according to a very good source, there is one particular, senior member who is not as forgiving - William.

"Sadly for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he is the least able to accept and move forward. In public yes but in private not so.

"For Harry and Meghan, they moved on. They told their story. They wanted to get their side of the story out.

"They think William should be as forgiving and welcoming as the Queen.

"Sadly for them, William has bigger things to look at, like the future of the monarchy and supporting his father.

"For Harry and Meghan, it is not as welcoming as they thought on their return."

Earlier, Daily Mirror, Russell Myers, noted the "very, very frosty" environment against the Sussexes in St Paul's Cathedral.

